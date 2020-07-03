Live

Watch live: The Prime Minister delivers coronavirus news conference

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson is due to deliver the government's coronavirus press briefing later today - you can watch it here once it begins.

The Prime Minister is expected to urge Brits to show restraint the day before bars and restaurants reopen after more than 100 days of lockdown.

It comes after he spoke on LBC and told Britons to "enjoy summer sensibly" ahead of the easing of lockdown restrictions on Saturday.

He also indicated that he would not be prepared to "take the knee" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Follow all the latest updates below.