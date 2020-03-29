Exclusive

Watch: Paramedic 'struggling to see how we'll contain coronavirus'

By Nick Hardinges

A paramedic has told LBC he is "struggling to see how we're going to contain" coronavirus while people are disregarding social distancing measures.

The NHS worker said he had seen even more people outside while on duty than before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed.

Speaking to LBC, the paramedic, whose identity has been concealed, said he was "shocked" that people were flouting the measures.

"This virus is serious, it's killing the most vulnerable in society," he added.

He was sharing his experiences while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 1,228 lives in the UK as of 5pm on 28 March.

"My first thoughts are that actually people aren't following the government advice. People aren't social distancing; they aren't staying inside.

"I have seen more people out and about today than I have before the lockdown was put in place by the government.

"People are going out and not social distancing from each other."

The NHS worker warned that if we do not manage and contain the peak by creating a plateau, the service will not be able to cope with the number of patients that will die from the disease.

"We can't not follow the advice," he added.

"It's plain and simple: 'stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives'. It can't be clearer than that.

"What I'm finding now is that more people are outside, more people are getting in contact with their families."

He repeated that we should not physically contact our families but recognised the struggle of following and imposing the advice.

"It's difficult to enforce but I can't understand people's logic when you're outside and going about your daily business," he said.

"The Tubes are full, spreading the virus.

"I'm struggling to see how we're going to contain it if we don't follow the advice that's been given by people who know more about this than any of us do."