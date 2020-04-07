Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

7 April 2020, 16:47

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference
Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The conference will be hosted by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the UK coronavirus death toll hit death toll hit 6,159 as the virus claimed 786 lives in just 24 hours.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson 'stable' and not on a ventilator in intensive care unit

READ MORE: President Donald Trump says 'Americans are praying for Boris Johnson'

READ MORE: Boris Johnson: Who will run the country while the Prime Minister is in intensive care?

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Edwin Poots

Stormont agriculture minister: UK Government may have to help farmers
A man looking stressed while using a laptop

Stress and genetics possible factors in coronavirus recovery, say scientists
Coronavirus exercise

Releasing young adults could be best route out of lockdown, experts suggest
Google updates Pixel 4's face recognition with option to require eyes be open

Google updates Pixel 4’s face recognition with option to require eyes be open
Fuel pumps

Fuel prices hit three-and-a-half-year low

Bin collections have changed in many areas due to coronavirus (Steve Parsons/PA)

Councils told to maintain ‘black bag’ residual waste collections