Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The conference will be hosted by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the UK coronavirus death toll hit death toll hit 6,159 as the virus claimed 786 lives in just 24 hours.

