Live

Watch live: the government's daily coronavirus update

9 May 2020, 15:12 | Updated: 9 May 2020, 15:15

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will lead the government's daily coronavirus press conference from 4pm today

It comes amid reports that travellers coming to the UK will be made to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

There was confusion today and calls for clarity over how the plans would work.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce only a "modest" easing of the coronavirus lockdown similar to Wales when he delivers a message to the nation tomorrow at 7pm.

Watch the press conference in full above from 4pm.

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Mark Drakeford

First Minister anticipates ‘common approach’ to easing lockdown across UK
Augustine Agyei-Mensah

Tributes paid to nurse and father-of-four who died after contracting Covid-19
Belfast International Airport

Belfast International Airport writes to Government about 14-day quarantine plan
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

How might the four UK nations differ in easing the lockdown?

A man thought to be a migrant is processed by Border Force officers

More migrants spotted at Dover as lockdown crossings spike continues
The Prime Minister is expected to recommend workers wear masks when they do return to work and when using public transport

Boris Johnson expected to announce 'modest' easing of lockdown rules