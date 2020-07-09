Welsh outdoor hospitality and hairdressers expected to open from Monday

Wales is set to lift some lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Welsh First Minister is expected to give outdoor hospitality and hairdressers the green light to reopen from Monday.

Measures are expected to be announced in a three-week package that will see swathes of the Welsh hospitality sector reopen for the first time in three months.

On Friday, the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to announce that hairdressing salons can reopen, as well as restaurants, pubs and cafes with outdoor areas.

On the two Mondays that follow, further measures to reopen the Welsh hospitality and tourism sectors will be introduced.

In a statement, the Welsh government said: “Tomorrow, the First Minister is expected to announce a three-week package of measures to further lift Wales’ coronavirus restrictions.

"The measures will be phased in every Monday over the next 3 weeks and will see large parts of Wales’ visitor, hospitality, leisure and tourism industries start to re-open.

"It is understood that the First Minister will also confirm that from Monday, hairdressing salons will be able to reopen by appointment, as will restaurants, pubs and cafes with outdoor areas.”

On Thursday, the "stay local" travel requirement for Wales was lifted, meaning people no longer have to remain within five miles of their home.

The First Minister of Wales urged visitors to the country to behave safely and respectfully as restrictions lift.

Holidaymakers will be able to travel into and around Wales for the first time since lockdown measures were introduced in March.

Outdoor attractions can also reopen, allowing the tourism sector to restart from July 11, if conditions allow.

People from two households will be able to form one extended household from Monday, enabling families to be reunited.

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, said: "We live in such a beautiful part of the world and I know many of us are looking forward to visiting beaches, the countryside and our many beauty spots.

"People throughout Wales have done so much over the last few months to follow the rules and help reduce the spread of coronavirus - I thank them for their patience and understanding. I ask them to continue in this spirit.

"Unfortunately, over the recent weeks we've seen the results of people not treating parts of Wales with respect, with crowds leaving piles of litter in their wake.

"This selfish behaviour is a blight on our beauty spots and puts people at risk.

"While many footpaths and car parks are reopening, not all facilities will be available in every location straight away."