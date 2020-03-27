What should I do during the first weekend in coronavirus lockdown?

Here are some ideas of what to do at the weekend. Picture: PA

By Tobi Akingbade

The first weekend while under lockdown has finally arrived leaving many people searching for activities to do while forced to stay indoors.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict coronavirus lockdown measures for the country.

In a TV address from inside 10 Downing Street, Mr. Johnson said UK citizens must stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.

Here are some things to do this weekend aside from catching up on your favourite series and catching some fresh air in your garden.

Online workouts

Joe Wicks has a variety of workouts for all ages - and the profits are going to the NHS. Picture: PA

It is vital to keep your health up during the pandemic, and a daily dose of exercise is part of that.

You are permitted to leave the house for some exercise close to your home once a day, but if you feel that hasn't been enough then you can go online for another, more tailored workout.

Online personality Joe Wicks has been live streaming his easy-to-follow workouts each day, which are all available for free online.

Click HERE to be taken to his channel.

He's also donating all of his profits from those videos to the NHS to help the heroes on the frontline tackle this pandemic.

And if you want a live class to kick-start your Saturday morning, Ultimate Fitness Experience in Shrewsbury is doing an 8am 'Bodyweight battle' class.

Get more information on their Facebook page.

Take a virtual tour of a museum

Take a tour of the British museum, all online of course. Picture: PA

All galleries and museums have been shut to help stop the spread of the virus, but that doesn't mean you can't explore what they hold.

Multiple places have online tours, we've listed some below for you to enjoy. Just click the links to be taken through to the tour.

The British Museum, London

The Vatican, Vatican City

The Smithsonian, Washington DC

The Louvre, Paris

The Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

Have a club night in the comfort of your own home

It might not be everyone's cup of tea, but from 10pm on Friday, a 42-hour virtual rave is being help online.

Club Quarantäne will feature sets by DJs including Helena Hauff, Marcel Dettmann, Skee Mask, and is again completely free of charge.

To join in with the live-stream, click HERE.

Have a house party (sort of)

House Party is sweeping the UK. Picture: PA

We've all been separated from friends and family as we do the responsible thing and socially distance ourselves from one another.

But mobile app House Party allows you and your friends - and strangers if you like - to enjoy each others company and play games over video call.

Created in 2016, the app has seen a 500 per cent increase in downloads in the past three weeks alone.

Once downloaded, it uses your phone book to let you chat with those in your phone book.

Up to eight people can join at any one time, and if you leave the "door" to your party open, friends of your friends can then join.

You never know who you will end up talking to!

Have a look on the Apple app store or Google Play to download it.

What are the rules about going outside on lockdown?

Just as a reminder, people should not be leaving their homes right now, unless it is for an essential journey or for some exercise.

In a message to the nation Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that people are only allowed to leave their home where “absolutely necessary” in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic.

-One form of daily exercise

-To travel to and from work where absolutely necessary

-To shop for essential items-To fulfil any medical or care needs

If these rules are broken, the police have the power to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.

The lockdown is set to last for at least three weeks.

After those three weeks are up, the government will reassess the measures in place and, if the evidence allows it, potentially relax them where possible.