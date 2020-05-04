When is the next UK coronavirus lockdown review?

Boris Johnson is expected to make his UK lockdown review this week. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The UK’s lockdown is due to be reviewed this week by Boris Johnson and the Government but when can we expect to hear the lockdown exit strategy? And what will be said?

The coronavirus lockdown in the UK is coming up for it’s three week review as the country expect Boris Johnson and the Government to deliver an insight into the lockdown exit strategy.

The Prime Minister announced the country would be living by lockdown rules, including only going out for essential items and social distancing, on March 23 and now, six weeks later, we’re expected to hear the latest coronavirus plan.

So when is the next lockdown review? And what is Boris Johnson expected to say? Here’s what we know:

The British government and experts are looking at ways to lift the UK lockdown. Picture: PA

When is the next UK lockdown review?

Following Foreign Secretary’s Dominic Raab lockdown extension on April 17, the next government review is due on Thursday, May 7.

However, it is expected Boris won’t make the review until Sunday, May 10 where he’ll be revealing the UK’s lockdown exit plan.

The coronavirus pandemic in the UK must pass five tests before the country will consider going into phase 2 and potentially easing lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson announced UK's lockdown on March 23. Picture: PA

What is Boris Johnson expected to say during lockdown review?

There have been a lot of reports over what the Government has planned for the next stage of dealing with Covid-19 with rumours including essential face mask wearing, an update on schools and potentially seeing friends and family.

During his first speech back after recovering from coronavirus himself, he said: “We will be setting out comprehensive plans next week to explain how we can get our economy moving, how we can get our children back to school, back into childcare, and how we can travel to work and make life in the workplace safe."