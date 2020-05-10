Coronavirus lockdown: Are primary schools reopening? And what is phased reopening?

Coronavirus lockdown: Boris Johnson outlines a preliminary plan for reopening schools. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Boris Johnson has confirmed the plan for reopening schools following the Covid-19 lockdown - but when will they consider reopening schools? And what students and children will be going back first?

The coronavirus lockdown has been reviewed by Boris Johnson on May 10 and while a few new rules and guidelines have been put in place, schools will remain closed for now.

However, the Prime Minister has confirmed there is a preliminary plan for reopening primary and secondary schools, if cases of coronavirus continues to decrease, in the future.

So when will the UK consider reopening schools? Will primary or secondary schools go back first? Here’s when schools may potentially reopen.

Primary schools could be the first to go back following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA

When will schools reopen?

Boris Johnson believes that by June 1st, the earliest, they may be at a stage where they can consider a phased reopening of primary schools.

Boris added: “We will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport.”

What school years will go back first? Will they open primary schools first?

To begin with, Boris’ plan at the moment suggests pupils will return in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

If you’re in secondary school and face exams next year, there is a plan to get them some time with teachers before the summer holidays.

How long have schools been closed for?

Schools were closed on March 20 forcing all students across the UK to be homeschooled.