John Lewis stores opening: Which shops are reopening and when?

By Zoe Adams

John Lewis have confirmed a phased reopening of stores confirming which will be opening first in June. Here's the full list of stores and when they're opening.

John Lewis has confirmed a phased reopening of their stores in June following Boris Johnson's announcement that non-essential shops can reopen again from June 15.

The highstreet superstore have confirmed two will reopen on June 15 with 11 more to follow three days later.

Here's the full list of John Lewis stores reopening and the dates:

Which John Lewis stores are opening on June 15?

The John Lewis shop in Poole, Dorset, and Kingston in South West London will be the first of the chain to open.

Which John Lewis stores are opening on June 18?

Bluewater

Cambridge

Cheadle

Cheltenham

High Wycombe

Horsham

Ipswich

Norwich

Nottingham

Solihull

Welwyn