Burnley condemn 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over Manchester City match

A plane flies over the stadium with a banner reading 'White Lives Matter Burnley' during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

Burnley FC have hit back after a banner reading “White Lives Matter Burnley” was flown over their football match against Manchester City.

The banner appeared in the sky over the Etihad Stadium on Monday evening shortly after the start of the Premier League clash.

Burnley were quick to criticise the stunt, branding it "offensive" and saying it "in no way" represents the club's views.

The message stood a stark and unwelcome contrast to the shows of unity and support that have taken place since the Premier League resumed, with all players wearing 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts and taking a knee before kick-off.

A statement said: “Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening.

“We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.

“This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.

“The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.

“We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

“We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.”

Fare, the European equality body which works with both UEFA and FIFA, condemned the stunt as part of a wider "racist backlash" centred around "a denial of equal rights".

"The racist backlash against the Black Lives Matter movement across Europe is a trend we have seen and documented," Fare's executive director Piara Powar said.

"Set against the BLM message of equal rights 'White Lives Matter' can only be motivated by racism and a denial of equal rights. It shows exactly why the fight for equality is so important and why the majority of people have supported it.

"At this stage we don't know who is behind this, but it's clear they don't see the relevance of the message to football or the impact that racism has on so many peoples lives.

"So be it. The movement, the issues that are being discussed and the change that will arise is unstoppable. History will judge that this was a moment that led to change."

Kick It Out, English football's anti-racism charity, said the sentiments of the banner represented a grave misunderstanding of the BLM initiative.

"The point of Black Lives Matter is not to diminish the importance of other people's lives," said the organisation's chair Sanjay Bhandari.

"It is to highlight that black people are being denied certain human rights simply by virtue of the colour of their skin. It is about equality. We shall continue to support the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight for greater equality for all in football."