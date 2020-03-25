Will you join us in clapping for our NHS heroes tonight?

Will you join us as clap for the NHS this evening? Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Now, more than ever before, we owe a show of thanks to our brave NHS staff who are putting their own lives at risk to tackle the coronavirus.

Whilst millions of us stay in our homes to avoid getting sick, doctors, nurses and their colleagues stride into hospitals around the country to face the challenge head-on.

The UK is living through an unprecedented time, we've been asked to socially distance ourselves from others, sporting events around the globe has been postponed and put the brakes on our lives for now to halt the spread of Covid-19.

But while the majority of use gaze out of our windows and find things to pass the time, the men and women of the NHS have come under more strain than ever.

They really are the unsung heroes of this country – and, even though this is only the beginning of what looks set to be a challenging and difficult few months, we here at LBC News want them to know, on behalf of you and everybody listening right now – how much they are appreciated.

The country will come together at 8pm. Picture: LBC News

You might have seen the hashtag #ClapForOurCarers trending on social media in the last few days – and tonight – here at LBC News, along with all of Global’s radio stations will be taking a minute out to Applaud Our NHS Heroes.

At 8pm this evening – we’ll stop everything – to take a minute to put our hands together and make some noise for the doctors, nurses, carers, GP’s, pharmacists and all the NHS staff who are working hard to help those affected by coronavirus.

And we want you to join us – so, make sure you’ve got LBC News on this evening, at 8pm. Turn your radio up and open your windows and front doors, stand on your balcony or in your garden and show your support.

And the Great British Public are ensuring that those on the frontline are not alone, with hundreds of thousands signing up to donate their time and energy to the cause.

Just 24-hours after the government put out an urgent call for 250,000 people to volunteer for the NHS, 405,000 have answered that call.

If you're fit and healthy, and think you can make a difference, click the link HERE to find out more.