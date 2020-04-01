Wimbledon 2020 cancelled as coronavirus continues to spread through UK

Wimbledon has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two as because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the Championship will will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021, it has been confirmed.

A statement said the decision was taken "in the interests of public health, and that being able to provide certainty by taking this decision now, rather than in several weeks".

Members of the public who paid for tickets in the Wimbledon Public Ballot for this year's Championships will have their tickets refunded and will be offered the chance to purchase tickets for the same day and court for The Championships 2021.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen.

For all the latest news on coronavirus follow our live blog

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.



The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

"It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of The Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond.

"Our thoughts are with all those who have been and continue to be affected by these unprecedented times.”

The grand slam tournament, held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, joins a growing number of sporting events to be taken off the calendar this year, including the F1 races and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympics has been re-scheduled to happen in July 2021.

More to follow...