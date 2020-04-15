Woman, 106, becomes UK’s oldest patient to recover from coronavirus

Connie is thought to be the oldest person to recover in the UK. Picture: SWBH NHS Trust

By Asher McShane

A 106-year-old woman has become the oldest person in the UK to contract Covid-19 and survive.

Connie Titchen survived two world wars, and a battle with the deadly disease. She underwent a hip operation last December, was admitted to hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia and diagnosed with coronavirus soon afterwards.

But she was given the all-clear today and discharged from Birmingham City Hospital after fending off the deadly bug.

In a statement issued by the Trust, the retired shop worker and great-grandmother said: "I feel very lucky that I've fought off this virus. I can't wait to see my family."

We'd like to give our own round of applause to Connie who at 106 is heading home from City Hospital having successfully beaten #Coronavirus.



She is our oldest patient to beat the virus - and may well be the oldest in the country to do so! #ClapForConniehttps://t.co/bKONIq4sTZ pic.twitter.com/zT28UPdT4A — SWBH NHS Trust (@SWBHnhs) April 15, 2020

In a heartwarming video clip released by staff at the hospital, great grandmother Connie said she felt lucky to have survived and that she was looking forward to seeing her grandchildren and having a spot of lunch.

Describing her grandmother as someone who bounces back from anything, her granddaughter Alex Jones said: "She has had a really active life. She loved to dance, cycle and play golf.

"She has always cooked for herself too, although she likes a cheeky McDonald's every now and then. I haven't told her they are closed.

"I think the secret of her old age is that she is physically active and very independent. She had a hip operation back in December and within 30 days she was walking again."

Miss Jones added: "She really is amazing and I know all the family can't wait to see her. She has quite a few fans!"

Connie, who was born in 1913, was admitted to City Hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia and was diagnosed with coronavirus soon afterwards.

Praising NHS staff, Miss Jones, 40, added: "The care she has received at the hospital has been brilliant and I can't fault it.

"During her stay I was kept up-to-date constantly by the nurses looking after her which made me feel so happy.

"I want to thank the staff for all they have done for her during her stay."

Ward sister Kelly Smith added: "It's been fantastic to see Connie recover. She is amazing and we've been doing our best to nurse her back to health.

"We were really pleased when she was given the all-clear. It's nice to see patients leave our ward after having beaten this virus."