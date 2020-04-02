Woman aged 108 who lived through both world wars and Spanish flu dies from Covid-19

Hilda Churchill, 108, died from coronavirus. Picture: LBC News

By Thomas Dunn

A woman who lived through both world wars and survived the Spanish flu pandemic has died after falling ill with coronavirus.

Hilda Churchill, 108, from Crewe, passed away at a care home in Salford on Saturday after tests showed she had the Covid-19 virus.

She was just a week away from turning 109.

Her family have paid tribute to Hilda saying she was a “Strong and wonderful lady.”

Her son, John Churchill, has told LBC News: “She was a wonderful lady who lived through two world wars and this dreaded disease has now taken her away.

“She lived through the Spanish flu which was the world’s worst pandemic. She lost her baby sister to it and my grandfather collapsed in the street from it, but she survived.”

The family have told LBC News they were only told about Hilda’s positive test for coronavirus 24 hours before she died at the care home.

John said: “We didn’t realise she had this awful disease until the 27th March and she actually passed away on the 28th. That’s how little time we had with her.

“Nobody could be with her, one of us perhaps could have at the nursing home if we suited up but none of us got to be with her when she died and that was really upsetting.”

John and the rest of the family had this message for other families who may have loved ones who have tested positive or showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

“Other people with relatives who have this must obey all the rules. You have no idea how devastating this is until it hits your family.

“It can come so quickly and get you so best of luck to everybody and keep safe.”