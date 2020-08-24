Woman charged with assault after police officer bitten on arm

The officer was bitten on the arm in Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre on Saturday. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Megan White

A woman has been charged with assault after a police officer was bitten on the arm in Manchester.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said Petra Clyde, 40, of Stalybridge in Tameside, had been charged with section 39 assault, section 47 assault and obstructing police after the officer was bitten in Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre on Saturday.

She is due to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The female officer was attacked as she tried to separate two women who had been reported as being aggressive towards each other at about 5.30pm, police said.

A force spokesman said the officer needed hospital treatment after she had to forcibly pull her arm away from the woman's mouth.

A second woman arrested following the incident has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident was one of two attacks in which officers were bitten on Saturday.

At 9.45pm officers attended reports of a break-in on Reddish Vale Road in Stockport and a man resisted arrest, biting one officer and attempting to strangle a second.

A 27-year-old man was tasered and taken to hospital before being arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on an emergency worker, the force said.

Neither officer needed hospital treatment.

Assistant Chief Constable for Greater Manchester Police, Nick Bailey, said: "It is saddening to have to reflect upon another weekend where our hard-working officers have been assaulted during the course of their duties.

"These attacks are completely unacceptable and I want to make it clear that we will work to ensure that those responsible feel the full weight of the law."