Woman dies after jet ski crashes with boat off Anglesey

Menai Bridge, Anglesey. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

A woman has died after a jet ski collided with a boat in North Wales.

Paramedics and police were called to Menai Bridge, Anglesey, at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

The woman, whose age is not known, was taken to hospital but she has since died. North Wales Police has not released any further information.

Menai Bridge is a hotspot for tourists and boaters.

HM Coastguard saw its highest number of call-outs in four years - 340 - on Saturday as thousands of "staycationers" flooded seaside resorts while heatwave temperatures hit 34.5C.

In total, 146 people were rescued and a further 371 were assisted, with 30 incidents requiring emergency helicopters to attend.

In Norfolk, police recovered a body from the water at Bawsey Pits near King's Lynn following reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water.

Elsewhere in North Wales, a grandad jumped in the water at Black Rock Sands beach, Gwynedd, after a six-year-old boy was blown out to sea on an inflatable swan.

Alerted by the cries of the boy's mother, Sam McKeever, 57, found the child lying face down in the water. A Coastguard rescue helicopter airlifted him to hospital.

Following the Anglesey incident, police are appealing for witnesses to call 101 quoting reference number Y114906.