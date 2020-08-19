Woman dies after 'getting trapped under boat' in Great Yarmouth

19 August 2020, 22:46

The woman became 'trapped under a boat' on the River Bure (file photo)
The woman became 'trapped under a boat' on the River Bure (file photo). Picture: Getty
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

A woman has died after reportedly getting trapped under a boat in a river in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police said they are trying to establish how the woman came to be in the water.

Officers were called to the scene on the River Bure near Great Yarmouth Yacht Station just before 1.35pm on Wednesday.

The woman, aged in her 30s and from the London area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police said in a statement: "A woman has sadly died following a boat incident in Great Yarmouth.

"Officers were called just before 1.35pm on Wednesday August 19 to reports a woman had become trapped under a boat on the River Bure at North Quay.

"Officers attended the scene, along with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard and the East of England Ambulance Service, however, the woman, aged in her 30s and from the London area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A cordon has been put in place around the boat and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident and how the woman came to be in the water."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The exam results fiasco caused students to take to London's streets to protest

15,000 students now meet university offer conditions

Pierre-Henri Dumont has blamed Britain for the 16-year-old Sudanese boy's death

UK to blame for migrant teen death, French politician says

World News

Students have been protesting against government results

BTec grades pulled night before publication

Bereaved mother explains how to spot your child being groomed into a gang

Mother explains how to spot children being groomed into gangs
Andy Burnham has urged the government not to introduce a local lockdown in Oldham

'No new restrictions in Oldham' urges Mayor of Manchester

The testing centre has been proposed by Heathrow bosses

Heathrow Covid-19 test centre: How could it work?