Woman dies after 'getting trapped under boat' in Great Yarmouth

The woman became 'trapped under a boat' on the River Bure (file photo). Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

A woman has died after reportedly getting trapped under a boat in a river in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police said they are trying to establish how the woman came to be in the water.

Officers were called to the scene on the River Bure near Great Yarmouth Yacht Station just before 1.35pm on Wednesday.

The woman, aged in her 30s and from the London area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police said in a statement: "A woman has sadly died following a boat incident in Great Yarmouth.

"Officers were called just before 1.35pm on Wednesday August 19 to reports a woman had become trapped under a boat on the River Bure at North Quay.

"Officers attended the scene, along with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard and the East of England Ambulance Service, however, the woman, aged in her 30s and from the London area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A cordon has been put in place around the boat and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident and how the woman came to be in the water."