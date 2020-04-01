Breaking News

Woman fined £650 for violating coronavirus quarantine laws

Police have arrested a woman under coronavirus laws. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

A woman from York has been fined at court after pleading guilty to railway offences and breaching the new Coronavirus restrictions, following the first arrest of its kind on the railway network.

Marie Dinou, 41, from York, was found "loitering between platforms" at Newcastle Central station on Saturday, and refused to explain to police why she was apparently trying to travel, British Transport Police said.

Officers approached Dinou and asked her why she was travelling amid the coronavirus lockdown, enquiring if her travel was essential.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Following several more attempts by officers to explain and encourage she refused to speak to officers."

The officers then arrested her on suspicion of travel fraud and breaching the restrictions imposed under the new Coronavirus Act 2020.

Dinou of Oak Tree Close, York, pleaded guilty at North Tyneside Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

She received a £650 fine for failing to comply with requirements imposed under the Coronavirus Act 2020, as well as an £85 fine for ticket fraud and £80 in costs.

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “While a ticket offence had also been committed in this case, enforcement of any sort under the new regulations really is a last resort, especially arrest.

“In this case, officers tried their upmost best to engage with Dinou. I can assure you we would much rather not have to take such action.”

“We strongly urge the public to do the right thing and help us save lives by staying at home and slowing the spread of the virus.”