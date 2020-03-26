M&S bank worker who 'didn't want to waste NHS time' dies alone in isolation

Ms Cuthbert paid tribute to her "best friend and my world" in a Facebook post after her partner's death. Picture: Facebook/Donna Cuthbert

By Rachael Kennedy

A 47-year-old man from Wrexham, North Wales, has died alone in self-isolation after developing coronavirus symptoms and refusing to call help so he "didn't waste the NHS time", according to his girlfriend.

Tim Galley, who was described by friends as "always happy", died on Tuesday in his flat while he was self-isolating with symptoms of Covid-19.

Speaking to the North Wales Chronicle, his partner Donna Cuthbert said a neighbour had found his body in bed after she asked them to check on him.

She said he hadn't been returning any of her calls.

Mr Galley (left) was described as someone who always had a smile on his face. Picture: Facebook/Donna Cuthbert

"My amazing Tim didn't want to waste the NHS time so chose not to phone and get help and rather stayed at home in isolation thinking he would get better," she said.

"It's heartbreaking that he just wouldn't wake up. I genuinely want people to see the real Tim Galley and the love he's received from over North Wales."

According to the Chronical, the M&S Bank employee was not believed to have had any underlying health conditions when he died.

Mr Galley was a Liverpool supporter, and visited the club's grounds before he died. Picture: Facebook/Donna Cuthbert

Ms Cuthbert is now urging people to be "serious" about the virus and follow advice to stay home.

Writing in a post to Facebook, she said: "Please, please will you all take the advice and stay indoors and follow the rules. This virus is serious and taking our loved ones."

"Tim is my best friend, my world, I'm going to miss you. My heart is broken into shattered pieces and my kids are truly devastated.

"I really don't know how we will get through."

Lyons Pendrffryn Hall Caravan Park paid tribute to a man who was "well liked" and who "enjoyed a pint at the bar, always had a smile on his face and was always happy.

"He was willing to help any one and is someone we will miss dearly."

Meanwhile, a pub in Barmouth said of Mr Galley: "You couldn't meet a more lovelier guy. We are so thankful and privileged to have had the pleasure of meeting him."

More than 9,600 people have now been confirmed to have caught the virus in the UK, while 465 people have died.