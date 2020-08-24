Seven workers at Norfolk poultry factory test positive for coronavirus

24 August 2020, 21:43 | Updated: 24 August 2020, 21:46

The poultry farm in Norfolk has been closed (stock)
The poultry farm in Norfolk has been closed (stock). Picture: PA

By Megan White

Seven workers at a poultry factory in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus.

Banham Poultry in Attleborough is working with Public Health England and the local council to contain the outbreak, and will continue to test employees.

Those who tested positive are self-isolating for 14-days, with five more staff members isolating awaiting test results.

Louise Smith, Director of Public Health for Norfolk, said: “We are working with colleagues at Public Health England, the NHS and Breckland Council following an outbreak of coronavirus at Banham Poultry in Attleborough.

“Seven workers have tested positive for the virus, all are isolating for 14 days. A further five individuals are isolating awaiting test results.

“The management team at Banham Poultry has acted quickly to help prevent the spread of the virus and is working closely with us to trace the contacts of those who have tested positive.

“We are monitoring the situation and taking action to prevent further transmission both at the site and in the community.”

Blaine van Rensburg, Managing Director of Banham Poultry said: “The safety of our staff, customers, and the wider public is really important to us and we are working with public health authorities to make sure we are doing absolutely everything we can and following all of the correct procedures.

“We have already invested in a range of procedures and protective equipment to keep our staff as safe as possible.

“The business remains open and operating and we are doing everything we can to prevent the further spread of the virus.”

The current incidence of coronavirus in Breckland is 5.02 cases per 100,000 people. The average for England is 10.68.

