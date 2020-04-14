WW2 Veteran, 99, raises £2 million for NHS by walking in his garden

Tom Moore, 99, has raised over £2 million for the NHS. Picture: Just Giving

By Kate Buck

A World War Two veteran has raised £2 million for the NHS in the space of a week by walking in his garden.

Captain Tom Moore, 99, is aiming to walk 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden before he turns 100 years old on April 30.

He had originally planned to raise £1,000 for the NHS, but with the help of 100,000 donations has now raised 2,000 times that amount.

Mr Moore is ahead of schedule with his walking, now hoping to finish the challenge by Thursday.

Over 100,000 of you have donated to the NHS - I salute you all.



Thanks for joining me on this mission for our heroes at this very challenging and saddening time in the world.



We stand united! #walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 14, 2020

Upon reaching £2 million raised, Mr Moore said on Twitter: "When I started this journey last Monday, my target was £1,000 for our incredible NHS.

"No words left... just thank you."

Originally from Keighley in Yorkshire, Mr Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army for the Second World War, rising to captain and serving in India and Burma.

Donations to NHS Charities Together can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs

