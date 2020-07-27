Young BAME men more likely to get Covid fines than similar aged white males

"BAME people were issued with FPNs at a rate 1.6 to 1.7 times higher than for white people.". Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Covid-19 breach fines are more likely to be handed to young men from black, Asian, and ethnic minority (BAME) backgrounds than white men the same age, new stats show.

A report from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) published today showed there has been "disproportionality" in the issuing of fixed penalty notices (FPNs) by forces in England and Wales.

The data shows those from BAME backgrounds were issued fines at a rate 1.6 times higher than white people between March 27 and May 25, with black and Asian people 1.8 times more likely to be handed tickets.

BAME men between 18 and 34 were found to be over-represented by around twice the rate of young white men in the same age groups, the data suggests.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: "While it is a complex picture, it is a concern to see disparity between white and black, Asian or ethnic minority people.

"Each force will be looking at this carefully to assess and mitigate any risks of bias - conscious or unconscious - and to minimise disproportionate impact wherever possible.

"Many forces have brought in community representatives to help them scrutinise the circumstances around each FPN and if it has been issued fairly.

"We are working to develop a plan of action to address issues of inclusion and race equality that still exist in policing - like the lower trust in us from black communities, their concerns about use of powers like stop and search and the concerns from people of colour within policing about inclusivity and equality at work. The findings of this analysis will be further considered as part of that work."

The report found the number of fines issued across England and Wales was relatively low with a rate of three per 10,000 people, with 70% of all penalties issued to men aged under 45, who make up 22% of the population.

Young men aged between 18 and 34, who make up 14% of the population, accounted for 57% of those fines - a rate four times higher than if penalties were issued proportionately across all age groups.

The data shows wide variation across the country, with fines for BAME people up to 6.5 times higher than white people for some forces, with rates generally higher in coastal areas and beauty spots.

But the analysis found those areas typically have relatively small BAME populations with a small number of fines issued to BAME people leading to high disparity rates.

The report concluded: "The findings suggest that there has been disproportionality in the issuing of FPNs.

"BAME people were issued with FPNs at a rate 1.6 to 1.7 times higher than for white people."

Mr Hewitt added: "Rural and coastal forces that attract tourists issued significantly more FPNs to non-residents, which has significantly affected the level of disparity between white and people from black, Asian and other minority ethnic backgrounds compared with other forces who issued fewer relatively to non-residents.



"For a number of forces, continued focus on crime and violence could affect their disparity rate as areas of that have been a focus of police activity are also areas with a higher concentration of black, Asian and minority ethnic people, which also increases the possibility of officers identifying and dealing with breaches during those deployments.



"In communities or groups with lower trust in police, attempts to encourage before enforcing may be less successful."

