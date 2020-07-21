Concern grows for Kanye West after he claims Kim Kardashian 'called a doctor to lock him up'

Kanye West sent a series of distressing tweets following his first campaign rally. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Kanye West has claimed in a series of tweets that wife Kim Kardashian West "called a doctor to lock me up" as concern grows for the rapper's wellbeing.

Several stars, including singer Halsey, actors Maurice Bernard and Joey Sasso and comedian Trevor Noah have all reached out to the rapper and urged him to 'get help".

The tweets, some of which have now been deleted, come just hours after Kanye broke down in tears at his first presidential rally in South Carolina.

During the twitter rant, Kanye mentioned his wife Kim, mother-in-law Kris Jenner, rapper Drake and actor Shia LaBeouf.

The rapper, who has been open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis, alleged that Kim was going to "bring a doctor" so that "they can lock me up".

He also compared the situation to 2017 horror film Get Out.

He tweeted: "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday."

Kanye added in one of his latest tweets: "If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why."

During his first presidential rally, Kanye claimed the couple considered an abortion while expecting their first child, North.

Kardashian West gave birth to their first daughter in 2013.

Kim Kardashian is said to be "shocked beyond words". Picture: PA

Kanye told the crowd in South Carolina: "In the Bible, it says, 'Thou shall not kill'.

"I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything ... and she said, 'I'm pregnant.' And I said, 'Yes!' And then I said, ‘Uh oh.' "

"She was crying … and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand."

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child."

Concerns for the rapper have grown after he demanded Kardashian West and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner "call me now".

He began his rant by directing a tweet at Keeping Up With The Kardashians momager Kris, writing: "Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up."

He then tweeted "Kriss and Kim call me now," before sharing a screenshot of an unread message he sent Kris, which he captioned: "Still avoiding my calls."

Kanye then turned his attention to Kim, taking aim at her glamour modelling past and saying that none of his children would appear in Playboy.

About two hours after tweeting the claims against his wife, Kanye said "ima focus on the music now" and revealed he plans to release an album on Friday.

He shared a picture of the 12-song tracklist for Donda, which is named after his late mother.

Song titles include Off The Grid, Gods Country and Praise God. Notations next to the titles appear to show the songs are still being worked on.

Before the album announcement, he said Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour "looked at me like I was crazy" when he told her about the deal to sell his Yeezy fashion line through Gap stores.

Kim is yet to publicly respond.

However, it was reported yesterday that the Kardashian family have been left "shocked beyond words" by the claims.

Sources close to the Kardashian family have told TMZ it has left them upset and worried about Kanye's mental health.

The personal revelation has left them "shocked beyond words," while they are also said to feel he is in "desperate need of professional help" following what they believe to be a bipolar breakdown.