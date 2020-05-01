Coronavirus: US regulators allow emergency use of experimental drug

Preliminary results showed that remdesivir shortened the time to recovery by 31 per cent. Picture: PA

By Megan White

US regulators have allowed emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acted after preliminary results showed that remdesivir shortened the time to recovery by 31 per cent, or about four days on average, for hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

The study of 1,063 patients is the largest and most strict test of the drug and included a comparison group that received just usual care so remdesivir's effects could be rigorously evaluated.

It is the first drug shown to help fight Covid-19, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide.

President Donald Trump announced the FDA's action at the White House.

Those given the drug were able to leave the hospital in 11 days on average versus 15 days for the comparison group.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The drug also might be reducing deaths, although that is not certain from the partial results revealed so far.

The National Institutes of Health's Dr Anthony Fauci said the drug would become a new standard of care for severely ill Covid-19 patients like those in this study.

The drug has not been tested on people with milder illness, and currently is given through an IV in a hospital.

Gilead Sciences has said it would donate its currently available stock of the drug and is ramping up production to make more.

No drugs are approved now for treating the coronavirus, and remdesivir will still need formal approval.