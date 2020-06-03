Derek Chauvin to be charged with second degree murder over George Floyd death

Derek Chauvin is now set to be charged with second-degree murder. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Former white police officer Derek Chauvin is to be charged with second-degree murder over the death of the black man George Floyd in Minnesota.

The three other officers who were present at the tragic death of the 46-year-old are also to be charged with aiding and abetting murder, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison will "elevate the charges" against the former Minneapolis police officer, who was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes last week.

His death has sparked mass protests and, in some cases, looting in the US, while demonstrations against police brutality and racism have spread across the globe.

There was an angry clash between police and protesters at the London Black Lives Matter protest on Wednesday, where a police officer appeared to be punched in the face after being confronted by one of the crowd.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

The news of the new charge for Chauvin was first reported by the Star-Tribune, who cited unnamed sources, before US Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota confirmed it.

Writing on her Twitter profile, the US politician said: "Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers.

"This is another important step for justice."

A second-degree murder charge would mean that there was intent in the killing of Mr Floyd, but would not mean it was premeditated or planned in advance.

This story is being updated...