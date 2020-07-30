Donald Trump suggests delaying next presidential election in November

He has suggested, without offering evidence, that mail-in-voting will be subject to voter fraud. Picture: Getty

By Matt Drake

Donald Trump has suggested delaying the US presidential election in November due to what he claimed to be possible "mail-in voting fraud."

He has suggested, without offering evidence, that mail-in-voting will be subject to voter fraud.

But, there is currently no evidence of widespread voter fraud through postal voting, even in states with all-mail votes.

The dates of federal elections are set by the US Congress, and the country's constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

Many US states are to expand and ease restrictions on their mail-in and absentee voting options as a result of coronavirus.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Poll workers have declined to volunteer to staff polling places out of fear of infection.

Voters are also reluctant to stand in long lines.

Only moments before, the sharpest US recession in history was announced.

Five states already rely exclusively on postal votes, and they say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor does not disrupt the vote. Election security experts say that all forms of voter fraud are rare, including absentee balloting.

Mr Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November's election and the expected surge in postal and absentee voting as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Mr Trump has called remote voting options the "biggest risk" to his re-election. His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the Republicans.

Last month, Mr Trump told supporters in Arizona that "this will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country".

Donald Trump is currently 8 percentage points behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the Real Clear Politics average polls.