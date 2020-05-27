Breaking News

Donald Trump threatens to shut down social media after Twitter fact-checked him

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has threatened to "strongly regulate, or close down" social media because Republicans feel it doesn't represent their views.

The US President used social media platform Twitter to share his views, after Twitter fact-checked two of his tweets the day before.

He claimed: "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.

"We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country.

"It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW."

Under the First Amendment, Americans' free speech is protected, making it unclear if the President would be able to remove something that by design, encourages free speech and the wider communication of people who use it.

Social media is also something which encompasses the globe, again making it unclear how Trump could shut them down.

Twitter had added labels with fact-checks on Trump's false claim that mail-in ballots were fraudulent.

The Republican Party has launched a legal battle block California Governor Gavin Newsom from sending all voters in his state mail-in ballots for the general election.

Trump used Twitter to claim the ballots would be “forged” and were “substantially fraudulent," but the platform added a link to the posts which said “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”

Following that link takes users to a page which reads: "Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

"On Tuesday, President Trump made a series of claims about potential voter fraud after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an effort to expand mail-in voting in California during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These claims are unsubstantiated, according to CNN, Washington Post and others.

"Experts say mail-in ballots are very rarely linked to voter fraud."

Trump has been a long-term user of Twitter, preferring to use his personal account to the official account of the United States President.

Earlier this week, Twitter denied requests to delete some of his tweets falsely accusing a TV presenter of murder, despite pleas from the victim's widow to stop.

More to follow...