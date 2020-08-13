Donald Trump wants rule change to US showerheads to keep his hair "perfect"

Donald Trump wants to change the definition of showerheads in the US. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump wants to change the definition of showerheads in the US because he is frustrated they don't let out enough water for him to keep his hair "perfect".

His administration wants to change the definition to allow the development of products that let more water flow, addressing a pet peeve of the president who complains he is not getting wet enough.

Under US law, showerheads are not allowed to produce more than 2.5 gallons (9.5l) of water per minute. Trump's administration wants to change this to allow 2.5 gallons per nozzle on the showerhead instead of the entire appliance.

But consumer and conservation groups said the plan is "silly", unnecessary and wasteful, especially as the western US bakes through a historic two-decade drought.

With multiple nozzles, "you could have 10, 15 gallons per minute powering out of the showerhead, literally probably washing you out of the bathroom", said Andrew deLaski, executive director of the energy conservation group Appliance Standards Awareness Project.

On the White House South Lawn in July, Mr Trump made the issue personal, complaining: "So showerheads - you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn't come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer?

"Because my hair - I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect."

Mr deLaski and officials at Consumer Reports said there has been no public outcry or need for change. The Department of Energy's database of 12,499 showerheads showed 74% use two gallons or less water per minute, which is 20% less than the federal standard.

"Frankly it's silly," he said. "The country faces serious problems. We've got a pandemic, serious long-term drought throughout much of the West. We've got global climate change. Showerheads aren't one of our problems."