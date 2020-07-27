Donald Trump's national security advisor tests positive for Covid-19

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump's national security advisor has tested positive for coronavirus, the White House has confirmed.

Robert O’Brien - who earlier this month visited Europe - is the highest ranking official in Trump's administration to have contracted the virus.

A statement from the White House said: "He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site.

"There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted."

Despite official's insistence there is no risk to either Trump or Mike Pence, O'Brien was last at the White House on Thursday, CNN reports.

His last public appearance with the President was on 10 July.

The information was first reported by Bloomberg, who say he is thought to have contracted the virus at a family event, and not on official business.

He has since been working from home while still running the National Security Council.

The news comes as the US deals with a second surge of the virus, with over 2,600 new infections being confirmed every hour.

The US has become the epicentre of the virus outbreak in recent months, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Almost 150,000 Americans have so far died of the disease.

