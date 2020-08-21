Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteer at LA back-to-school charity event

Harry and Meghan distributed supplies, clothes and nappies at a drive-through run by charity Baby2Baby. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donned face coverings to volunteer at a back-to-school charity event in Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan distributed supplies, clothes and nappies at a drive-through run by charity Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities for families in need.

Pictures show the couple handing supplies in through the windows of vehicles at Dr Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in South LA on Wednesday.

In a post on their Instagram, the charity wrote: “Baby2Baby was proud to host a drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South LA as students across the country return to distance learning this week.

“Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season.”

They are dressed casually for the outing, with Meghan sporting loose khaki shorts with a white shirt and trainers, and Harry going for a similar look plus a baseball cap.

The volunteering comes after it emerged the couple had bought a property in the celebrity hotspot of Santa Barbara for a reported £11 million.

The couple had been house-hunting for some time after relocating to the US from Canada just before the coronavirus lockdown.

Harry and Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of crisis when they announced earlier in the year that they wanted to step back from their positions as senior royals and become financially independent.

A summit of senior royals was convened by the Queen at Sandringham to discuss the issue, with Harry sitting down for talks with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

It was later announced they would no longer be working members of the monarchy, would split their time between Canada and the UK, with the majority in North America, and no longer be known as HRH.