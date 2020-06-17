George Floyd's death has united world and changed lives, brother says

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, attends the House Judiciary Committee's hearing titled "Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability". Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The death of George Floyd is "changing people's lives" around the globe, his brother has said, sparking "unity right now and that's something this world has never had."

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in the USA sparked protests around racial-equality and police reform around the globe.

Philonise Floyd has now said the death of his brother and the protests that have followed are changing people’s lives, adding that now is the time for reformation in the US

Forty-six-year-old Floyd was filmed gasping for breath and telling officers "I can't breath" while pinned by the neck under the knee of a white police officer as he died in Minneapolis on May 25.

Mr Floyd told ITV News: "As time goes by, you realise that he is changing people's lives, not just our lives but other people's lives around the world, his death has sparked unity right now and that's something this world has never had."

While family lawyer Benjamin Crump said: "There are two justice systems in America, one for black America and one for white America, but we need equal justice for the United States of America".

Despite the coronavirus pandemic ruling out large public gatherings, huge protests have been held in the US and globally since Mr Floyd's death.

They have included people of different races calling for justice and marching against brutality under the banner of Black Lives Matter.

Mr Crump told the programme: "We believe this is the best time we have ever seen in the wake and aftermath of the killing of his brother, that will get this change which will prevent people and particularly black people from being killed by police unjustifiably."

He was speaking after another black man, Rayshard Brooks, was gunned down while fleeing two police officers following a struggle with them in a restaurant car park in Atlanta late last week.

The local medical examiner declared his death a homicide on Sunday.

It came during the second weekend of violent clashes in London as far-right protesters took over areas near the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square on Saturday in response to anti-racism demonstrations sparked by Mr Floyd's death