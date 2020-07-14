Breaking News

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to all criminal charges in Epstein case

Ghislaine Maxwell faced a judge via video call on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges related to her alleged dealings with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The billionaire's former girlfriend faced a judge at a video hearing in a Manhattan courthouse at around 1pm local time (6pm GMT) on Tuesday.

The hearing will determine whether Maxwell remains in jail until trial on charges that she recruited girls for the disgraced financier Epstein to sexually abuse more than two decades ago and that she lied about her role in depositions in 2016.

Maxwell, 58, has now formally filed a not-guilty plea, along with arguments over whether she will flee if released on bail.

When asked for her pleas for the criminal charges, she told US District Judge Alison Nathan: "Not guilty, your honour."

The judge has scheduled her trial for just under a year's time on 12 July 2021.

The British socialite, who faces up to 35 years in prison if found guilty, appeared with her hair pulled back and wearing a brown T-shirt and glasses.

She is due to be confronted by one of her accusers later today.

Even if she is granted bail, she will almost certainly remain in jail to give prosecutors time to appeal, and for authorities to arrange an electronic bracelet and verify her collateral and the finances of anyone required to pledge additional security.

Participants appeared by video on a screen in a large jury assembly room at a Manhattan courthouse where the 60 or so spectators were tested for fevers and answered questions related to Covid-19.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. Picture: PA

A year earlier, Epstein took his life several weeks after he too was confronted at a bail hearing by two accusers who insisted that he should remain locked up while awaiting sex trafficking charges which alleged that he abused girls at his Manhattan and Florida mansions in the early 2000s.

Maxwell, 58, has been held without bail since being arrested on 2 July at her million-dollar New Hampshire estate, where prosecutors say she refused to open the door for FBI agents, who broke in to find that she had retreated to an interior room.

In the indictment, she is charged with recruiting at least three girls, one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 1997.

It alleges that she helped groom the victims to accept sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. It also alleges that she lied during a 2016 deposition in a civil case stemming from Epstein's abuse of girls and women.

Among the most sensational accusations is a claim by one Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, that Maxwell arranged for her to have sex with the Duke of York at her London townhouse.

Pricne Andrew strenuously denies the allegations.

In court papers, Maxwell's lawyers argued that Epstein's death left the media "wrongly trying to substitute her for Epstein - even though she had had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade, had never been charged with a crime or been found liable in any civil litigation, and has always denied any allegations of claimed misconduct".

The hearing comes a day after prosecutors argued in court papers that the British socialite is likely to flee the country if she is freed on $5 million bail, which her lawyers recommended.

"The defendant has not only the motive to flee, but the means to do so swiftly and effectively," prosecutors wrote, citing her access to millions of dollars and the scant information about her finances provided by her lawyers.

Maxwell's lawyers say in court papers that their client will remain at home, protected by electronic monitoring, private security and her friends and two siblings who live in the United States.

"Ms Maxwell vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence," they wrote.

They said she has lived in the US since 1991 and has not left the country in the last year "even though she was aware of the pending, and highly publicised, criminal investigation".

Epstein had a wide circle of friends including the Duke of York, Donald Trump and former US president Bill Clinton.

This story is being updated...