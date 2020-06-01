George Floyd 'died from asphyxiation from sustained pressure', independent autopsy finds

George Floyd died in Minneapolis last Monday. Picture: Social media

By Nick Hardinges

An independent autopsy has found that George Floyd died from asphyxiation from sustained pressure to his neck and back.

The attorney representing Mr Floyd's family released the results of the autopsy on Monday which determined that his death was "homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain."

Early findings from examiners found that weight on his back, handcuffs and his positioning were all contributory factors as they prevented Mr Floyd's diaphragm from functioning properly.

Dr Michael Baden and the University of Michigan Medical School's director of autopsy and forensic services, Dr Allecia Wilson, handled the examination, according to family attorney Ben Crump.

“What we found is consistent with what people saw. There is no other health issue that could cause or contribute to the death,” Dr Baden said.

“Police have this false impression that if you can talk, you can breathe.

"That’s not true.”

The release also said that the evidence appears to show that Mr Floyd died at the scene.

"Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe," it read.

