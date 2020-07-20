Kim Kardashian and family 'shocked beyond words' by Kanye West abortion comments

The Kardashian family has been left shocked by Kanye West's comments. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Kim Kardashian and her family have been left "shocked beyond words" by Kanye West's claim they considered aborting their first child, it has been reported.

The 43-year-old rapper made the comments during his first presidential campaign rally, which was not attended by his wife or family.

The couple currently have four children together, North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and one-year-old Psalm.

During the bizarre appearance, West also ranted against abortion, as well as racism and pornography, while arguing his policy ideas with attendees.

Speaking at North Charleston's Exquis Event Center in South Carolina on Sunday, the musician said he was put off the idea of considering an abortion after receiving a "message from God."

The rapper's unscripted and often rambling speech, comes just two weeks after he announced his surprise presidential bid.

Sources close to the Kardashian family have told TMZ it has left them upset and worried about Kanye's mental health.

The personal revelation has left them "shocked beyond words," while they are also said to feel he is in "desperate need of professional help" following what they believe to be a bipolar breakdown.

The Grammy-award winner has previously spoken about his struggle with bipolar disorder. In 2016, the rapper spent over a week in hospital following a "psychiatric emergency" that forced him to cancel 21 concert dates.

During his speech in South Carolina, he said: "Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to."

He added that in 2013 Kim had abortion pills "in her hand" ready to take, prior to his supposed divine intervention.

"My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I'm a rapper. And she said I'm pregnant. She was crying," he said.

The rapper confessed he was unsure about what to do, before receiving what he believed to be a sign from God while he was working on his laptop in Paris.

"My screen went black and white. And God said, if you f*** with my vision I f*** with yours," he continued, "and I called my girlfriend and said we're going to have this child."

The rapper was clad in body armour with "2020" shaved into his head. Picture: PA

Soon after, Kanye broke down in tears as he shouted: "She had the pills in her hand! I almost killed my daughter!"

He also revealed that his father wanted to abort him but his mother Donda stepped in to save his life.

"My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," he added.

Abortion was one of the key focal points of Kanye's speech, during which he said he believes it should be legal, however added that there should be financial incentives to help discourage struggling mothers from the procedure.

"Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars," he said as an example of one of his policies.

The former Trump supporter left fans confused as to whether his bid for the West Wing is genuine or a publicity stunt to help sell albums or merchandise.

Clad in body armour with "2020" shaved into his head the rapper delivered an odd series of remarks during the event, attended by several hundred supporters.

His lengthy monologue touched on various topics from religion to international trade and licensing deals in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate.

Without a microphone, West addressed a rowdy audience, demanding complete silence before asserting that future events “will be in rooms where the acoustics will be incredible because I will be involved with the design.”

West repeatedly referenced the terms of his deal with Adidas, his faith in God and racism in the US, including an assertion that “[abolitionist] Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

The campaign he launched with a 4 July tweet has already missed several deadlines to appear on key state ballots.