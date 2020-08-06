Michelle Obama says she has 'low-grade depression' over Trump 'hypocrisy'

Michelle Obama says she has been left with "low-grade depression". Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Michelle Obama has said she is suffering from "low-grade depression" due to the issues which currently blight the US.

The former First Lady said growing racial tensions and the "hypocrisy" of the Trump administration had contributed to her feeling low during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to journalist Michele Norris on her podcast, she said: "I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression.

"Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting."

Mrs Obama also said that she had tried to use exercise to lift her mood, but at times felt "too low" to attempt it.

Speaking on the podcast, she added that seeing the Black Lives Matter movement and unrest that has "plagued this country" have also had an effect on her.

She added: “I have to say, that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to, yet another, story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanised, or hurt or killed, or, falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. And, and it, it has led to a weight, that I haven’t felt in my life, in, in a while."

Mrs Obama also revealed what her family had been doing to keep themselves occupied during the quarantine.

“Barack’s in his office, making calls, working on his book. I’m in my room, the girls are on their computers,” she said.

“But right around five o’clock, everybody comes out of their nooks, and, we like, do an activity, like, puzzles have become big, just just sitting and doing these thousand piece puzzles.”

If you need support or emotional support please ring Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org