Mike Pence warns America 'won't be safe under Joe Biden'

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore,. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

As Republicans attempt to get Donald Trump reelected President, Mike Pence has launched a string of attacks on the Democratic presidential candidate warning voters: “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

The US Vice President named Mr Biden 21 times during a speech to the Republican National Convention (RNC), casting the Democratic presidential nominee as out of step with American values.

Mr Pence touted President Trump’s tough-on-crime approach against the backdrop of escalating unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a 17-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in relation to two fatal shootings.

He drew a sharp contrast with the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, who he said would “set America on a path of socialism and decline”.

Mr Pence's speech ended the third day at the RNC, which largely blamed Democrats for the violence and rioting in the wake of a series of shootings of black people by police.

Vice-President Pence said, “The hard truth is you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

Pence continued, “Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the thin blue line, and we’re not going to defund the police – not now, not ever.”

"Let me be clear: the violence must stop - whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha," he says, referring to the protests that have erupted just this past week in Kenosha in the wake of another police killing of a black man.

"Too many heroes have died defending our freedoms to see Americans strike each other down.

"We will have law and order on the streets of America.

"We're not going to defund police. Not now. Not ever," he adds.