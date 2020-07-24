Passengers cheer as woman refusing to wear mask kicked off flight

The woman was removed from the flight by staff after refusing to wear a face mask. Picture: TikTok/Jordan Slade

By EJ Ward

Applause and cheers broke out on an American Airlines flight when a passenger was removed for refusing to wear a mask.

The female passenger was kicked off the flight travelling from Ohio to North Carolina last week for refusing to wear a face covering.

Video posted on social media by passenger Jordan Slade shows the woman, who she branded a “Karen”, being removed from the July 19 flight.

Masks are compulsory on all American Airlines flights to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, but the woman who was kicked off the flight claimed to have a medical condition.

Fellow passenger Ms Slade told the Daily Mail newspaper that the ejected passenger had been demonstrating with the cabin crew even before boarding the plane.

“She was argumentative from the gate,” Ms Slade told the Daily Mail.

Ole Karen refused to wear a mask on an @AmericanAir flight so she was KICKED OFF.



And then everyone clapped 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#KarensGoneWild #karen @davenewworld_2 pic.twitter.com/EJnt0xIl78 — Jonah (@BookofJonah) July 20, 2020

“She demanded to be boarded first and was causing an obvious scene. Once boarded she was making phone calls and arguing with the attendant when asked to put her phone away.

“She also refused to wear a mask putting others on the flight at risk … Another passenger even got up to confront her about her behaviour with no mask.”

The video shows the ejected passenger taking her time to gather her hand luggage while masked airline staff wait for her at the plane door.

“Just leave. We have flights to get on,” one passenger called out.

Passengers broke into applause as the woman finally left the plane, prompting her to angrily snap back: “You can clap all you want.”