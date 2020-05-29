Former police officer Derek Chauvin arrested over George Floyd death

George Floyd died in Minneapolis on Monday. Picture: Social media

By Megan White

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in connection with the death of George Floyd, according to Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Mr Floyd died after being filmed pleading with police to stop kneeling on him before losing consciousness during an arrest for allegedly trying to use forged documents at a local deli.

Ms Klobuchar said it was the "first step towards justice."

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington also confirmed Mr Chauvin's arrest on Friday.

The former police officer, who was fired on Tuesday, has not yet been charged.

Mr Floyd's sparked protests across Minneapolis, with fires and looting erupting across the city.

The other three officers involved in the incident on Monday have also been fired but have not been arrested.

More to follow...