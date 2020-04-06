President Donald Trump says 'Americans are praying for Boris Johnson'

By Maddie Goodfellow

The President has said that all American's are "praying for Boris Johnson" during his daily coronavirus press conference.

Donald Trump said he was "praying" for his "friend's" recovery whilst speaking at the White House on Monday.

Boris Johnson was moved to the ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London at around 7PM.

The decision was made by the PM’s medical team after his condition worsened over the course of Monday afternoon.

Mr Trump said: "I also want to send my best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We are very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery.

"He's been a really good friend, he's been something really special.

"Strong, resolute, he doesn't quit and he doesn't give up."

President @realDonaldTrump expressed America's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/C3AfUuuVyv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 6, 2020

The President began Sunday night's White House press briefing by sending well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been admitted to hospital after suffering with coronavirus.

"He's a great friend of mine," Mr Trump said of his British counterpart.

"I'm sure he is going to be fine, he's a strong man, a strong person."

Mr Trump said he had not spoken to the Prime Minister and was notified he had been taken to hospital by Washington's ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson.

The president said it was a "big move going to the hospital".

"He's a great gentleman, I just hope he's OK," Mr Trump added.

On Monday night, a Number 10 spokesperson said: "Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."