President Trump ushered from press conference after shooting outside White House

United States President Donald J. Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. Picture: PA

By Megan White

President Donald Trump was abruptly ushered from a White House press briefing today after someone was reportedly shot by law enforcement outside the building.

He was asked to leave by a security detail and went to the Oval Office before returning soon after and informing journalists of the shooting outside.

Mr Trump said it took place outside of the White House but was the situation was "very well under control" and the suspect had been taken to hospital.

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, blocks from the White House, according to two sources.

President Trump: "There was a shooting outside of the White House, seems to very well under control. I'd like to thank the Secret Service..there was an actual shooting...the person was shot by Secret Service." pic.twitter.com/cnNa0aMYDt — CSPAN (@cspan) August 10, 2020

The President told reporters: "There was a shooting outside the White House, seems to be well under control.

"I'd like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always very effective work. Someone has been taken to the hospital, I don't know their condition.

"Seems like the person was shot by Secret Service. There are no details, we found out just now."

He said there was nobody else injured during the incident, during which two shots were fired, on Monday but that the suspect was armed.

United States President Donald J. Trump is removed from the White House Briefing Room by a US Secret Service agent. Picture: PA

Law enforcement officials are still trying to determine the suspect's motive.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

President Trump also said it "might not have been anything to do with me, it might have been something else."

The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene. More information to follow. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

Mr Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe. Asked if he was shaken by the incident, he asked reporters: "I don't know. Do I seem rattled?"

According to the Washington Post, D.C. fire spokesman Doug Buchanan said they were called after a person was shot in the upper body.