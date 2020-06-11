President Trump threatens to 'take back Seattle' after activists set up police-free zone

President Trump threatened to “take back Seattle” after a group of activists set up a police-free zone amid ongoing protests. Picture: PA

By Megan White

President Trump has threatened to “take back Seattle” after a group of activists set up a police-free zone amid ongoing protests.

Working with the city’s police department, locals established the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone as an experiment after days of stand offs between the two.

Officers boarded up the East Precinct police station and let residents have free rein of the streets, where they have hosted speakers and shown films.

A banner on the front of the empty police station said: “This space is now property of the Seattle people.”

Police boarded up their East Precinct police station. Picture: PA

But Mr Trump claimed “domestic terrorists” were responsible for the initiative and called on the Mayor to “take back your city now.”

He wrote: “Radical Left Governor Jay Inslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

But Mayor Jenny Durkan hit back responding: “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter.”

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

Washington Senator Mr Inslee wrote: “A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting.”

The President has been criticised for his leadership amid the ongoing protests which followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Earlier, he said his administration will "not even consider" changing the name of any of the 10 US Army bases that are named for Confederate Army officers as anti-racism protests continue across the country.