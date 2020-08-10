Simon Cowell recovering from emergency surgery after breaking back in electric bike fall

Simon Cowell has had six hours of surgery after breaking part of his back as he tested an electric bike at his home in California. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Simon Cowell is recovering after six hours of surgery for a broken back after falling off his new electric bike in the courtyard of his Los Angeles home.

The 60-year-old music mogul was taken to hospital for an operation, his spokeswoman said.

"He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," she said after he was admitted.

Cowell fell from a new electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu.

The X-Factor judge was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery for a number of breaks to his back.

The surgery is believed to have involved a number of procedures including having a metal rod put in his back.

Cowell is recovering in hospital now and it is understood that he will continue to do so for a few days.

On Monday morning he sent "a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors", calling them "some of the nicest people I have ever met".

The 60-year-old said he should have "read the manual" before riding it.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

Some good advice...

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

A source said that while it is a bad injury, doctors said he had been very lucky. He had a previous fall in 2017 when he fell down the stairs at his London home.

The entertainment boss has a six-year-old son, Eric, with his partner Lauren Silverman - and it is understood Eric was with his father at the time.

A spokeswoman for Cowell said: "Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family."

She said he was taken to hospital where he was operated on overnight, adding: "He's under observation and is doing fine."

Just last month it emerged that Cowell has bought Sony Music Entertainment's stake in TV programmes including Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor.

The move sees the music mogul gain ownership of all the international versions of The X Factor and Got Talent programmes.

The Got Talent format airs in 76 markets, while The X Factor is broadcast in more than 130 territories.

Sony Music's share of the venture has transferred to Syco Entertainment, a company solely owned by Cowell.

Filming on the next stage of this year's Britain's Got Talent has been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis, but ITV has said it hopes to continue the series later this year.