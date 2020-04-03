Tiger King's Joe Exotic 'hospitalised days after going into coronavirus isolation'

Joe Exotic has reportedly been hospitalised. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The star of Netflix's Tiger King has been hospitalised just days after his husband confirmed he was in coronavirus isolation, it has been reported.

Joseph “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage - better known as Joe Exotic - was taken to the prison hospital on Thursday.

According to inmate records obtained by the New York Post, he is currently being cared for in Federal Medical Center Forth Worth in Texas since he was transferred from Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

His husband Dillon Passage, 24, confirmed Exotic was in "his own Covid-19 isolation" during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence. Picture: PA

He added: " "We speak like three to five times every day, but since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases.

"I've yet to speak to him since he moved."

The 57-year-old is currently serving a 22 year prison sentence for 17 counts of animal cruelty and and paying a hit man $3,000 to murder his business rival Carole Baskin.

He recently rose to fame after a seven-part Netflix series titled Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was released which detailed his time running an exotic zoo and his eventual downfall.