Tom Cruise and Nasa team up to shoot movie in space

The actor is famed for doing his own stunts. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Tom Cruise will team up with Nasa and Elon Musk's SpaceX to film a movie in space.

The Hollywood actor has a reputation for doing his own stunts, but now he looks set to perform an out of this world filming feat.

The star is set to leave Earth and board the International Space Station to film the first-ever feature film recorded in space.

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news on Tuesday.

He tweeted: "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station.

"We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality."

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

US outlet Deadline first reported the news. It said Cruise and Elon Musk's SpaceX were in the early stages of working with Nasa for an action-adventure film in space.

No plot details have been revealed, but Deadline said it would not be a Mission: Impossible film.

Cruise's next film is action sequel Top Gun: Maverick, in which will reprise one of the most famous roles of his career as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The film was delayed from its original June release date due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now launch in December.