Donald Trump: All Americans should get equal treatment 'in every encounter' with police

Donald Trump said what was happening in the US was the 'greatest thing to happen for race relations'. Picture: PA

Donald Trump has said every US citizen should receive equal treatment from police as expressed hope that George Floyd would be "looking down saying this is a great thing" for the country.

The US president told reporters at the White House that current events were the "greatest thing" for race relations, and stressed that what happened to Mr Floyd should never happen again.

Referring to the 46-year-old's death he said: "We can't let that happen.

"Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing happening for our country.

"It's a great day for him; it's a great day for everybody. It's a great, great day in terms of equality."

Mr Trump then hinted that he wanted to see changes happen - but gave no details on what these could entail.

The death of George Floyd has incensed America, reviving fierce debate and racial inequalities in the US judicial system, and police brutality as a whole.

Now infamous footage of the incident showed an unarmed and handcuffed Mr Floyd laying face down on a street in Minneapolis with a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck.

Despite Mr Floyd warning Chauvin that he couldn't breathe, the officer stayed put for more than eight minutes.

Mr Floyd never regained consciousness - and Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder.

Three other police officers have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

This story is being updated