US coronavirus cases reach 4 million with more than 143,000 dead

US President Donald Trump this week admitted it was going to worse before getting better in the USA. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The US has officially recorded 4 million coronavirus cases, with 143,820 now dead.

The figures, which have been compiled by John Hopkins University, currently places the United States as the epicentre of the outbreak.

It has taken just 15 days for the latest 1 million new cases to be confirmed.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump admitted that coronavirus in the US "will get worse before it gets better" after months of downplaying the severity of the virus.

In what marked a major change in tone about the pandemic, Trump told assembled reporters: "It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.

"Something I don't like saying about things but that's the way it is. That's what we have."

He also seemed to have changed his tone about the use of masks, after having previously suggested that wearing one was in someway a statement against him.

The question of him wearing a mask in public has also been cause of debate, and Trump was only pictured wearing one for the first time last week.

But on Tuesday evening, he pulled one out of his pocket to show the gathered press and said: "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."

He added: "I'm getting used to the mask."

Worldwide, 15,321,211 cases have now been confirmed.

The virus has also claimed 625,888 lives, according to the data.

But despite the current tally, it is believed that that true number of infections is much higher.

Britain currently has the unenviable position of having the 3rd highest number of deaths from coronavirus, only surpassed by Brazil and the US.

We are also 9th on the number of cases, behind the US, Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Mexico, Peru and Chile.

The virus, which emerged in China at the end of 2019, has so far turned society on its head, forcing billions to remain in their homes in an attempt to stamp out the spread of the disease.