US coronavirus death toll passes 50,000 in world’s deadliest outbreak of the disease

The United States has now suffered a quarter of all worldwide coronavirus fatalities, as their death toll topped 50,000.

The latest data from John Hopkins University shows 50,031 people have died from Covid-19.

Data also shows that of the 2.7 million confirmed cases around the globe, nearly 900,000 have been in the United States.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly praised himself and his administration for his handling of the outbreak.

But his critics have said he has responded too slowly to the outbreak after he initially called the virus a "Democrat hoax".

He has faced further criticism today, after suggesting injecting disinfectant might be a viable Covid-19 treatment.

Speaking at Thursday's White House press briefing, Trump also suggested irradiating patients' bodies with UV light, could also be a treatment for coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration has also been forced to issue warnings about two malaria drugs - hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine - which were touted by Trump as treatments for the virus.

Trump had even go so far as to order the stockpiling of 28 million doses of hydroxychloroquine without any proof that it would be helpful in treating Covid-19.

A subsequent study actually found it could potentially be more deadly to those who were suffering with the virus.

But the FDA has now said that both drugs could actually create heart problems if taken with the antibiotic azithromycin.

A statement said: "The FDA is aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with Covid-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, often in combination with azithromycin."

