US terror probe launched after shooting at naval base

A shooting at a US naval base is being treated as terrorism. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A shooting at a naval base in Texas is being investigated by the FBI as "terror related".

The shooting - which left the gunman dead and a US sailor injured - began at around 6.15am on Thursday at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

The gunman tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, officials said.

The man then got out of the car and opened fire, striking and wounding a Navy sailor who is a member of the security force at the base.

During the exchange of gunfire, the gunman was killed by security personnel.

The gunman was shot dead. Picture: PA

The FBI is investigating the shooting as "terrorism-related", FBI Special Agent Leah Greeves said at a news conference on Thursday afternoon, and investigators were working to determine whether a second person of interest was at large in the community.

"We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism related," Ms Greeves said. "We are working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this investigation, which is fluid and evolving."

She did not elaborate on a potential motive or specify what led investigators to believe the shooting is related to terrorism.

Federal investigators also did not provide any information about the "potential second related person of interest at large in the community" or why they believe that is the case.

Officials were still working to process the crime scene, Ms Greeves said.

Attorney General William Barr was briefed on the shooting, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.