Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

File photo: Katie Miller with husband Stephen, who works as an adviser to the President. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary has tested positive for coronavirus – the second person working at the White House complex known to have tested positive this week.

Katie Miller had tested negative on Thursday, a day before her positive result.

President Donald Trump, who publicly identified Ms Miller, said he was "not worried" about the virus spreading in the White House.

Nonetheless, officials said they were stepping up safety protocols for the complex.

Ms Miller had been in recent contact with Mr Pence but not with the president.

She is married to Stephen Miller, a top adviser to the President.

White House Press Briefing with @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany: "There is a member of the vice president's team who is positive for coronavirus."



Full video here: https://t.co/cJz2VNXw1V pic.twitter.com/K9wK1hwBTD — CSPAN (@cspan) May 8, 2020

Mr Trump said: "This is why the whole concept of tests aren't necessarily great.

"The tests are perfect but something can happen between a test where it's good and then something happens."

The positive test for the senior Pence aide came one day after White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of Mr Trump's valets had tested positive for Covid-19.

Six people who had been in contact with Ms Miller were scheduled to fly with Mr Pence on Friday to Des Moines, Iowa, on Air Force Two.

They were removed from the flight just before it took off, according to a senior administration official.

None of those people were exhibiting symptoms but were asked to get off so they could be tested "out of an abundance of caution", a senior administration official told reporters.

Katie Miller (right, with Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence) tested positive on Friday. Picture: PA

All six later tested negative, the White House said.

The official said staff in the West Wing are tested regularly but much of Mr Pence's staff - which works next door in the Executive Office Building - are tested less frequently.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the administration was stepping up mitigation efforts already recommended by public health experts and taking other unspecified precautions to ensure the safety of the president.

Mr Meadows said the White House was "probably the safest place that you can come," but he was reviewing further steps to keep Mr Trump and Mr Pence safe.

The White House requires daily temperature checks of anyone who enters the White House complex and has encouraged social distancing among those working in the building.

The administration has also directed regular deep cleaning of all work spaces.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Anyone who comes in close proximity to the president and vice president is tested daily for Covid-19.

"We've already put in a few protocols that we're looking at, obviously, to make sure that the president and his immediate staff stay safe. But it's not just the president, it's all the workers that are here ... on a daily basis," Mr Meadows said.

Mr Trump's valet's case marked the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with Covid-19 in early March.