Breaking News

Amber weather warning as 'very strong winds likely to bring disruption'

Walkers on a windy Tynemouth beach as Storm Francis has brought gusts of more than 50mph overnight ahead of the wet and windy weather impacting vast swathes of the UK and Ireland. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for "very strong winds" expected to bring disruption to parts of the UK as Storm Francis strikes.

The warning, which covers most of Wales and a swathe central England, runs from 2pm until 10pm on Tuesday.

It comes after Britain was battered by winds of more than 50mph overnight before another wet and windy day on Tuesday as Storm Francis hits vasts parts of the country.

Forecasters predict longer journey times, cancellations and closures likely affecting road, rail, air and ferry links.

They warn there is a "good chance" of power cuts, with the weather also affecting mobile phone coverage.

Flying debris could lead to "injuries or danger to life", with damage to buildings and trees, such as tiles blown from roofs and branches falling on roads.

A danger to life is also posed by large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties, the Met Office warned.

Read more: Education Secretary says masks in schools are not needed

Read more: AstraZeneca trials Covid-19 antibody drug on first volunteers

A very windy afternoon is one the cards for many, especially across a central swathe of the UK.



We also have heavy rain across parts of northern England and Scotland - all thanks to #StormFrancis



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/YcsAjxQa8c — Met Office (@metoffice) August 25, 2020

Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland are expected to be hit by the heaviest rain with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for potential flooding.

It said up to 90 mm of rain could fall while a yellow warning for wind is in place in Wales and most of England with gusts of up to 70mph predicted.

Mount Batten, Plymouth, recorded gusts of 51mph overnight.

The Met Office has never had two named storms in August since the process started in 2015, but Francis comes on the back of Ellen which struck last week and caused power outages.

Ellen also saw 15-year-old Nicola Williams swept to her death in the Rhymney River in Llanrumney, Cardiff, and a 50-year-old holidaymaker die in the sea near Helston, west Cornwall, after getting into difficulties.